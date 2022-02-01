Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.31. Ally Financial posted earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 149,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,304. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

