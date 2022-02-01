Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce $151.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.80 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $579.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $585.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $609.31 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $680.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

