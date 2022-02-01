Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

FHN stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

