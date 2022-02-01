Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $472.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $476.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

JKHY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.32. 18,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.84. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,278 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

