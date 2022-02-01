Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 113,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,851. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

