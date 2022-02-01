Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $801.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $828.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $749.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 214,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,544. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.00. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

