Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post $184.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $144.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $688.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $846.51 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.71.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.88. 14,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.74 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avalara by 105.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 127,696 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at $9,115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at $29,853,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

