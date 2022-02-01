Zacks: Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $91.23 and a 12 month high of $143.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

