Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $235.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.80 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

HURN traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 3,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

