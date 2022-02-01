Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $84.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.56 million and the highest is $158.99 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $106.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immatics by 611.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Immatics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,078. Immatics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

