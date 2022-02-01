Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $3.70 billion. Square reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, hitting $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 705,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.62.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

