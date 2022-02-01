Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Banner posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,352. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09. Banner has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $66.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

