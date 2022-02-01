Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $11.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $15.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.44. 5,648,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

