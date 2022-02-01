Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $496.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

