Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.30 EPS

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,942 shares of company stock worth $10,579,822 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.