Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,942 shares of company stock worth $10,579,822 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

