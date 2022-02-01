Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,025,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

