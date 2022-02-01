Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.10. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

