Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cameco by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 352,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 276,053 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cameco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

