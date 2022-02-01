Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $8.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.94 billion and the highest is $8.30 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

