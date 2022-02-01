Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,280%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

VAC traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.83. 304,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,488. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $130.79 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

