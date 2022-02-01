Zacks: Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. McAfee has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth $3,155,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 367,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 135,280 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 99,019 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1,727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

