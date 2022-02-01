Zacks: Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.70. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,670. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

