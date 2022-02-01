Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $694.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.50 million. Primerica reported sales of $594.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

PRI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06. Primerica has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

