Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SBRA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 176,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,889. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.