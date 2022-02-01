Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

