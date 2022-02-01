Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 18,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

