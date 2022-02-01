Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $37.97. 6,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.29. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

