Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

