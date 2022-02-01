Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Hold

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

AYLA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.16. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

