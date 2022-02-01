Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Sell

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

