Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Buy

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 225,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.20.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Merchants by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

