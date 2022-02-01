Zenfuse Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $137,136.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00116757 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

