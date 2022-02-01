Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $9.26

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.02. Zeta Global shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 911 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZETA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

