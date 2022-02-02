$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,290 shares of company stock worth $5,518,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,825,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,371,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,673,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. 5,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,614. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $785.97 million, a PE ratio of 315.14 and a beta of 0.55.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

