$0.26 EPS Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $0.89. Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XNCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XNCR stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. 244,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xencor by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Xencor by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

