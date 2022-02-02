-$0.34 EPS Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.36). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:DCFC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 214,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,572. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

