$0.41 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.44. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 273,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.