$0.41 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.44. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 273,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

