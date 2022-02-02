$0.54 EPS Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Autohome posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Autohome by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 198.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 64,209 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ATHM traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 947,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. Autohome has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

