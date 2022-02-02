$0.74 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after buying an additional 3,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after buying an additional 239,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

