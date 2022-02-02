$0.74 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
