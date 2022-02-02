$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $984.46 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,959. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,255 shares of company stock worth $24,106,706. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

