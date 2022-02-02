$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of ($5.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The company had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTM. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. 3,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,081. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

