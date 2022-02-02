$1.05 EPS Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,795 shares of company stock worth $2,898,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.