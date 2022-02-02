$1.10 EPS Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.13. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE MO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

