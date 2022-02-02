$1.10 EPS Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.13. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE MO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.