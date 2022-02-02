$1.12 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

