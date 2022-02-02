$1.19 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFST opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

