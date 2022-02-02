$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.06 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of GXO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,689. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.31.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $93,151,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

