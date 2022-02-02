1,000,000 Shares in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Purchased by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. AEye Inc has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AEye Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

