10,485 Shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Acquired by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVG shares. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 8,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

