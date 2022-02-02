$106.30 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report sales of $106.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the lowest is $104.59 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $372.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.13 million to $384.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $587.01 million to $782.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

