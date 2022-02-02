$109.88 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $109.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $115.27 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $456.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,882.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $142.29.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.